Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Sells $67,960.32 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $67,960.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ALLO stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $38.41.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 59.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,868,000 after purchasing an additional 249,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

