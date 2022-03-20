National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.75. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. FMR LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 92.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 60,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 13.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 58.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

