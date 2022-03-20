Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 208 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $179.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.55 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

