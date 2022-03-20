Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $615,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $235.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.51 and its 200 day moving average is $243.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.