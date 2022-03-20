Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $763,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.24 and a twelve month high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

