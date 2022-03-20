CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

