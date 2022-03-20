CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $206,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

Shares of TRV opened at $180.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.42. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $181.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $1,193,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

