salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,634,157,000 after buying an additional 1,352,595 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $218.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.77. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.87, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

