Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,906,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $415.66 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.74 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $432.22 and a 200-day moving average of $482.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.19.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.