Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $15.78 Million Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.77% of Health Catalyst worth $15,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 233.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 65.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 76.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

HCAT stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $130,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $395,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,719 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

