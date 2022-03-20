Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fuwei Films from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

FFHL stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. Fuwei Films has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.