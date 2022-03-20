Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The company has a market cap of $236.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.21.

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

