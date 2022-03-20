Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
FRGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.
Shares of FRGI stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The company has a market cap of $236.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.21.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
