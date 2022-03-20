ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASAZY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.87. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

