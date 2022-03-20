Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 879.38 ($11.44).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.01) to GBX 750 ($9.75) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.38) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.87) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Bodycote news, insider Daniel A. Dayan acquired 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.80) per share, with a total value of £199,715 ($259,707.41).

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 713 ($9.27) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 761.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 832.08. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 588.50 ($7.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is 1.84%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

