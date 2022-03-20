Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

