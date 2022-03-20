StockNews.com Lowers Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Identiv alerts:

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. Identiv has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Identiv will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin Scarpulla acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 24,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $368,597.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 116,875 shares of company stock worth $1,771,864 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 493.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 170,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Identiv in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the second quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Identiv in the second quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Identiv in the second quarter worth approximately $887,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.