Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

EBMT opened at $22.35 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $149.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 41.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

