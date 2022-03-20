Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $12.03 on Friday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $23.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.97 million, a P/E ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 106.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

