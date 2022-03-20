ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €15.50 ($17.03) and last traded at €15.30 ($16.81). Approximately 35,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.28 ($16.79).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($20.33) price target on ADVA Optical Networking in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $787.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

