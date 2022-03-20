Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.91 and last traded at C$14.91. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$483.87 million and a PE ratio of 24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.22.

Wall Financial

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties; owns and manages hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

