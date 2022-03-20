AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Trading 0.1% Higher

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $6.77. 350,715 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,705% from the average session volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.31.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

