Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating) were down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.00 and last traded at $81.00. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.47%.

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as a holding company for the Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

