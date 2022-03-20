Disciplined Investments LLC Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BCE by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

