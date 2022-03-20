19,660 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.