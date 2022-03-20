Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 130 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.1% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $2,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins stock opened at $206.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

