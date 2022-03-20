Insider Selling: Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Sells $94,040.00 in Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ARTNA stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $452.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.05.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 101,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 21.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARTNA. StockNews.com upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

