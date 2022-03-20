Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells $108,493.28 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 49 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $5,150.88.

On Monday, December 20th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $71,451.26.

GWRE opened at $93.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.