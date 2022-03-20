Harry S. Chapman Sells 1,280 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of USPH opened at $96.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 197.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

