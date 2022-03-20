Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
MHH opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.