Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MHH opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

