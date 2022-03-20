Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ISDR opened at $27.69 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $104.95 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02.

About Issuer Direct (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

