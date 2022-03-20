Reviewing 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) and Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY)

Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY – Get Rating) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Noble Group alerts:

Noble Group has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Noble Group and 5N Plus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Group $3.51 billion 0.03 -$55.97 million N/A N/A 5N Plus $209.99 million 0.72 $3.11 million $0.04 43.01

5N Plus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noble Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Noble Group and 5N Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 5N Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00

5N Plus has a consensus target price of $4.08, indicating a potential upside of 137.40%. Given 5N Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Noble Group.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Group and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Group N/A N/A N/A 5N Plus 1.48% 4.45% 2.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

5N Plus beats Noble Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Noble Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in management and provision of supply chain services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Gas and Power, Mining and Metals, and Corporate. The Energy segment involves in the following divisions: Energy Coal, which trades and provides supply chain and risk management services on bituminous and sub-bituminous; and Oil Liquids, which trades and offers expertise in crude oil, distillates, gasoline, naphtha, ethanol, and other refined products. The Gas and Power segment includes the following divisions: Gas and Power, which trades and provides supply chain management services on gas, liquefied natural gas, power, and input coal; and Energy Solutions, which offers supply and risk management services to retail customers on power and gas. The Mining and Metals segment consists of the following divisions: Metals, which trades and provides supply chain management services on aluminum, alumina and bauxite, copper, zinc, lead, nickel, and other raw materials; and Carbon Steel Materials, which trades and provides risk management and logistics services on iron ore, met coal, met coke, and specialty ores and alloys.

5N Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

5N Plus, Inc. engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, animal feed additive, catalytic and extractive, as well as various industrial materials. The company was founded by Jacques L’Écuyer and Marc Suys on June 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.