Brokerages Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Announce $3.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) will report $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $13.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $246.45 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $191.78 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

