Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE ENSV opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $8.76.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

