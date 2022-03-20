First United Bank & Trust Has $346,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $347.19 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $320.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.75 and a 200-day moving average of $350.67.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

