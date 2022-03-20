Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.