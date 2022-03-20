Insight Folios Inc Buys 102 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

