Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 159,196 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,196 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 318,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 219,621 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $4,845,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $48.45 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25.

