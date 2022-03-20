Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 172.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Zoetis by 58.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS opened at $195.90 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.89. The company has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,380. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.