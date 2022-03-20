Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,247 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.