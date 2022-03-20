iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $118.83 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

