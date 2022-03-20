Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,070 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

