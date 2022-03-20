Critical Contrast: Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD)

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vasamed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Vasamed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences 10.96% 16.93% 7.24% Vasamed N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Vasamed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences $1.54 billion 3.46 $169.07 million $1.98 32.34 Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Vasamed.

Risk and Volatility

Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasamed has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Integra LifeSciences and Vasamed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences 1 4 3 0 2.25 Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus target price of $76.14, indicating a potential upside of 18.93%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than Vasamed.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Vasamed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Vasamed (Get Rating)

Väsamed, Inc. designs, licenses, manufactures and distributes a range of non-invasive hemodynamic technologies for vascular, wound care, cardiovascular and emergency medicine diagnostics. It offers products and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health such as SensiLase PAD-IQ Studycast System, and Wound Imaging and SmartDraw. The company was founded on May 23, 1989 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

