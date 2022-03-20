Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells $437,045.36 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OKTA opened at $174.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.86 and its 200 day moving average is $219.05. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.30 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Okta by 2,405.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $240,716,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.