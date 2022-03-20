Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 52,531 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,531 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.50% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $70,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after buying an additional 1,036,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

