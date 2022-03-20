Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 5,028 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 673,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 718,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

