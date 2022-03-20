Nordea Investment Management AB Has $11.38 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $261.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $270.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.33. The firm has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

