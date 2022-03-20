Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,580 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Splunk worth $43,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,067,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,642,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after acquiring an additional 642,011 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Splunk by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,631,000 after purchasing an additional 515,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

SPLK stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

