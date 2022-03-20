Herold Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,096.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $158,000.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $59.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

