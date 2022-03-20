Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of STERIS by 31.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of STERIS by 14.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STERIS by 222.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of STERIS by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS stock opened at $234.71 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $184.68 and a one year high of $248.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.65.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

