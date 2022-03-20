Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,721 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,721 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.2% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

